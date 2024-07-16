First Warning Forecast: Another scorcher today, unsettled stretch ahead

Meteorologist April Loveland's First warning Forecast

An Excessive Heat Advisory is in place for most of the area until 8 PM Wednesday.

WTKR News 3

The heat will continue to turn up today. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 90s, but it will feel closer to 110°! Skies will be mostly sunny and rain chances will remain low. The best chance to see a pop-up shower or storm will be the Eastern Shore.

WTKR News 3

The dangerous heat will stick around on Wednesday. Temperatures will be a few degrees lower in the low and mid 90s, but dewpoints will be a little higher, so heat index values near 110° will be possible once again.

WTKR News 3

A slow-moving cold front will move in and bring showers and storms later in the day Wednesday.

A strong to severe storm is not out of the question. A portion of the area is under a level 1 for severe storms.

WTKR News 3

Better chances for wet weather on Thursday. Scattered storms will be likely on Thursday with high temperatures falling into the low and mid 80s. Expect scattered storms on Friday with highs in the low 80s.

Looks like the storms will carry into the weekend. Temperatures will still remain on the lower side for this time of year with highs in the low and mid 80s.

WTKR News 3

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar