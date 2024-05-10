First Warning Forecast: Another storm chance Friday, then drier and cooler for Mother’s Day weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday evening! This unsettled stretch continues another day bringing us another storm chance Friday before a nicer Mother’s Day weekend.

We’ll have a mostly dry night. Temperatures cool down to the mid 60s. Friday starts off dry and partly cloudy. In the afternoon and evening hours, we could have a round of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be cooler in the mid 70s.

Mother’s Day weekend looks decent. Mostly dry, a mix of sun and clouds, and cooler. High temperatures on Saturday in the mid 60s warm a little into the low 70s Sunday. We could have a couple spotty showers both days, but there’s a slightly better chance for isolated to scattered showers Saturday night.

Friday and Saturday, during the high tide cycles, watch for tidal flooding in our typical flood-prone areas. Half of a foot to one foot of inundation is possible from swollen tides due to a new moon cycle and northerly winds.

Next week, temperatures warm to the seasonable mid to upper 70s. Monday stays dry, but then we move into another unsettled stretch. That means daily scattered showers and storm chances from Tuesday on.

