First Warning Forecast: Approaching cold front brings storms and a pleasant weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Wednesday! A cold front is slowly approaching Hampton Roads and will gradually pass through Thursday. Ahead of and along this front, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms.

For the rest of Wednesday, we are under a Level 1 severe storm risk. The main threat will be damaging winds. Hail is also possible. Our tornado threat is quite low, but not zero.

Thursday we’ll continue to have rain and storms, but be cooler. Highs around 80°. Following the front, temperatures stay cool and dew points drop. Highs remain around 80° Friday and Saturday with no humidity and tons of sunshine. Overnight lows drop into the low to mid 60s.

High pressure builds over Virginia this weekend, then stays in the region through the first half of next week. That high will keep us dry with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures warm back into the upper 80s Sunday and stay there into next week. Humidity gradually increases next week too.

In the Atlantic is Hurricane Larry. It’s currently a very strong Category 2 storm. While Larry will remain out to sea, it’ll still bring us a rough surf. Expect a high rip current risk from now through this weekend with 3-5 foot waves expected. It is recommended to not swim in the water.

Aside from Larry, there’s also Tropical Storm Mindy that’s formed in the Gulf of Mexico by the Florida panhandle. Our passing cold front will keep Mindy south. It will track east through Florida, then into the Atlantic, posing no threats to us locally.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

