First Warning Forecast: Arctic air for the Polar Plunge Saturday, warming trend starts Sunday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Fri-Yay! Our unsettled pattern has officially ended and the sun has returned! Unfortunately, it isn’t bringing any warmth with it. Temperatures will be Arctic Saturday. Soon, there will be a nice Spring warm-up.

Tonight, winds remain strong. Northerly at 10-20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH. As temperatures drop into the upper teens to low 20s under a mostly clear sky, wind chill values will be in the single digits to low teens. Have several layers on and all skin covered up tonight/Saturday morning!

Throughout the day Saturday, winds gradually die down and switch direction. We start the day with 15 MPH northerly winds and end the day with 5-10 MPH southerly winds. Even though the winds get weaker, it will still bring more of a chill into the air. Highs reach the low to mid 30s Saturday afternoon, feeling like the mid to upper 20s. If you’re doing the Polar Plunge, pack lots of warm clothes to put on right after the plunge and dry off quickly!

It’s a 180 type of weekend. Saturday will have chilly sun, Sunday will have warm clouds. A disturbance brings not only cloud cover, but a quick round of scattered rain showers Sunday afternoon along with warmer temperatures. Highs in the mid 50s Sunday. That is the start to our warming trend.

Temperatures stay in the mid 50s Monday as the sunshine returns. Then temps gradually climb into mid 60s Wednesday and stay in the low to mid 60s the rest of the week. Most of the workweek will be dry with sun and clouds. Another round of showers is possible for parts of Friday.