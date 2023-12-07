First Warning Forecast: Back on a warming trend to end the week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday morning! We’re done with the rain for a little bit and trading it for a warming trend. Eventually, temperatures will soar into the 70s!

High pressure brings us lots of sunshine Thursday. We have a cold start to the day, but highs warm to around 50°.

wtkr

Temperatures stay on a warming trend through Sunday. Expect highs near 60° Friday, in the mid 60s Saturday, and low 70s Sunday.

wtkr

With a powerful system moving through this weekend, we'll have scattered to widespread rain Sunday afternoon through the night. By Monday morning's commute, we should be mostly dry, just a few lingering showers.

wtkr

Temperatures will be cooler behind this system. Highs for the first half of the workweek will be in the low 50s. High pressure moves back in too, bringing us a lot of sunshine and keeping us dry through at least the first half of the workweek.

