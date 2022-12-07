First Warning Forecast: Back to the 50s with clouds and showers

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A taste of Spring! Temperatures have soared to the upper 60s and even a few 70s this afternoon. Showers continue to move through, so keep the umbrella handy.

WTKR News 3

We'll dry out and temperatures will drop on Thursday. It may feel cooler, but temperatures will be right around 57°, which is near-normal for this time of year. If you have any outdoor plans, Thursday will be your day to do that. We should even seen a few breaks in the clouds early in the day before more clouds build in.

Rain returns on Friday, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Highs will only reach the low 50s.

WTKR News 3

The cooler air sticks around for the weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s. Rain chances will be low, but we will continue to see a mix of clouds. Expect more clouds on Saturday and more sunshine in the mix for Sunday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

