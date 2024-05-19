First Warning Forecast: Beginning to dry out Sunday, but winds will be picking up

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! We had a soggy, cool day today. Sunday is looking drier, but windier. Then, temperatures will be on a warming trend.

Scattered showers and drizzle are still possible through tonight. Rain should come to an end early Sunday morning. Throughout Sunday, a few stray showers and mist can’t be ruled out, but overall it should be drier than our Saturday was.

Temperatures will start off in the upper 50s and warm into the upper 60s Sunday. Winds will pick up. Northeast winds 10-20 MPH. We could have a bit of nuisance tidal flooding during high tide around 7 PM Sunday from those winds. Most of the day will be cloudy. We could see a little clearing in the evening hours.

wtkr

Clouds will continue clearing Monday as high pressure starts to move in. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to start the workweek.

We jump to the mid 70s Tuesday, then to the low 80s Wednesday under the influence of that high pressure system. We’ll also have lots of sunshine both of those days.

wtkr

The second half of the week, we have another unsettled pattern and clouds along with rain chances return. Scattered showers with potentially a few storms Thursday evening into Friday morning. A few showers could fall on Saturday too. As for temperatures, we rise into the upper 80s Thursday before cooling to around 80° Friday and the upper 70s Saturday.