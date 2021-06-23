First Warning Forecast: Below-normal temperatures and lower humidity

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A spring-like midweek… Temperatures will start in the 50s and 60s this morning, 10 to 20 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Highs will only reach the mid 70s this afternoon, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect clearing skies today with mostly cloudy skies early this morning and mostly sunny skies this afternoon.

Highs will return to the mid and upper 70s tomorrow. We will see sunshine Thursday morning with clouds building in for the afternoon to evening.

Highs will return to the 80s for Friday and the weekend with more humidity. We will also fall into a summer-like unsettled pattern with a chance for a scattered shower or storm each day.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

