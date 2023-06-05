First Warning Forecast: Below-normal temperatures much of the week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday evening! Temperatures were much cooler today, but a warm up is coming for the workweek. Midweek, we could see a few showers as we have a bit of an unsettled stretch.

During high tide at 10 PM tonight, we’ll see another round of tidal flooding. Around a foot of inundation. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until 4 AM Monday.

Monday will be a very nice day! Lots of sunshine, dry, and highs in the mid 70s. We’ll also have lighter winds.

Temperatures jump into the low to mid 80s Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day. There doesn’t look to be a lot of moisture around this front, so just a few spotty showers are possible Tuesday evening right around it.

That cold front slowly sinks south and eventually stalls down to our south. With that, we could see a few spotty showers Wednesday and Thursday, but it’s looking mostly dry for us. Temperatures will be a little cooler Wednesday through Friday in the mid to upper 70s.

Next weekend, we’ll have lots of sunshine as high temperatures return to the low 80s.

