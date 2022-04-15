First Warning Forecast: Big cool down coming for Easter

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday night! This was our fourth Thursday in a row with a severe threat. Fortunately the threat has now passed and we came out of this event with no warnings!

As the cold front continues to move east, lingering scattered showers will continue until about 2 AM. Late tonight into early Friday morning, clouds begin to clear out. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the mid 50s. High pressure quickly slides over Hampton Roads Friday, bringing us lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be a bit cooler Friday with highs around the upper 60s.

This weekend, another cold front will pass through. This one won’t be quite as strong. Ahead of the front, clouds increase Saturday and temperatures bump up to the low to mid 70s. The front will pass through Saturday night. Around it, we could have a line of isolated showers near Midnight.

Easter Sunday is looking quite nice! Dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but cooler. Morning services will be in the mid 50s. Highs warm a handful of degrees into the low 60s Sunday afternoon. High temperatures remain in the low 60s, which is about 10° below average for this time of year, through the first half of next week.

An unsettled pattern brings us scattered rain showers Monday into Tuesday morning. That will also help lower our pollen levels!

wtkr

High pressure helps us dry out and clear out Wednesday into Thursday. This means we may possibly break our Thursday severe threat streak next week! Temperatures start to warm again Thursday into the low to mid 70s.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward: