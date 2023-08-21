First Warning Forecast: Big cool down coming from a strong cold front

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Monday evening! We are just starting our roller coaster ride of temperatures this week. A cool down is coming for the middle of the week before it gets sweltering again and another cold front cools us down later this weekend. The second cold front also brings a chance of rain with it.

This first cold front will pass through slowly on Tuesday, traveling from the north to the south. So, expect a temperature gradient across the region. Highs will be in the lower 80s across the Peninsulas, mid 80s for Southside, and upper 80s in North Carolina where the cold front reaches last. As the front moves through, humidity will begin to drop. There will also be passing clouds, but no rain.

We all get to enjoy the full relief from this cold front Wednesday. Highs around 80° with virtually no humidity and tons of sunshine. Enjoy!

Temperatures begin to rise again Thursday into the mid 80s, but skyrocket into the mid 90s feeling like 100-105° Friday. A second cold front passes through Saturday, cooling us down once again and bringing the possibility of rain.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Friday through Sunday, with the greatest chance being Friday evening and night just in front of the cold front.

Temperatures drop following the front. Highs in the upper 80s Saturday drop way down to the upper 70s Monday! That’s right, a little early taste of Fall is headed our way!

