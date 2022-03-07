First Warning Forecast: Big drop in temps and big rain chances ahead

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Today will be the warmest day of the week. It will once again be windy with winds out of the southwest at 15-25 mph, and gusts 30-40 mph possible.

A cold front will approach late and cross the area on Tuesday. Showers will move in late tonight into early Tuesday.

Expect light showers to move out Tuesday by 6 AM. Skies will turn partly cloudy and the winds will relax. It will be much cooler, with highs only reaching the low 50s, which is below normal for this time of year.

An area of low pressure will move along a stalled front on Wednesday bringing more rain to the area. It will be a soggy day with highs in the low 50s.

A few showers will be possible on both Thursday, mainly for North Carolina.

Another cold front will move in to end the work week. Expect scattered showers Friday night and Saturday morning. Temperatures will warm to the 60s on Saturday and then fall into the 40s behind the cold front on Sunday.

Don't forget to turn your clocks forward one hour before you head to bed on Saturday!

Check out your Pollen Forecast!

Meteorologist April Loveland

