First Warning Forecast: Big jump in temperatures today, big drop tomorrow

Good Thursday morning! We’re not off this roller coaster ride just yet! We’ve got one more dramatic rise and drop in temperatures before this ride comes to a stop.

Temperatures soar to around 80° today as a warm front lifts north across the Mid-Atlantic. Winds will become breezy. Southwest 10-15 MPH gusting to 25 MPH. Expect some passing clouds around the front midday, but most areas should stay dry. Just a couple stray showers are possible across our northern communities this evening.

Clouds increase tonight, making way for a cloudy Friday. Breezy northerly winds 10-20 MPH cool us down to highs in the upper 50s. We'll see scattered light rain showers Friday afternoon and evening. However, it won't be a lot of rain.

We dry out in time for Veterans Day. Saturday will be dry with some sunshine returning. Highs still in the upper 50s. On Sunday, we could have scattered rain showers mainly across our North Carolina communities. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the mid 50s.

Starting Monday, high pressure settles in and brings us a dry and sunny stretch. Temperatures will remain a bit below-average in the upper 50s to around 60°.

