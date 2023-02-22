Watch Now
Weather

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Big temp range today, record heat Thursday

Posted at 6:11 AM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 06:11:09-05

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Countdown to Spring
Only 26 days away from the 'official' start of Spring.

We'll start out with some sunshine this morning, followed by increasing clouds. A cold front will stall over the area today and then lift as a warm front later today and Thursday. We'll have a decent temperature spread today from north to south. Expect the 50s and 60s to the north and into the 70s south.

Wednesday's high temperatures
We'll have a pretty big range in temperatures today.

Another big warmup for Thursday. The record high in Norfolk is 79 degrees set in 1975. Right now, we're forecasting a high of 82 degrees.

Record High
We could potentially break Norfolk's record high on Thursday.

Temperatures will start trending cooler on Friday with highs in the mid 60s. Then, a big drop in temperatures on Saturday. Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s.

Temperature Trend
Big warmup on Thursday, followed by a big cool down on Saturday.

Rain chances will increase heading into the weekend. Expect a soggy and cold Saturday. A few showers will linger into Sunday, but temperatures will be milder in the low 60s. We'll continue with the 60s on Monday and Tuesday.

Rain Chances
Rain chances going up heading into the weekend.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV