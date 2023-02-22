First Warning Forecast: Big temp range today, record heat Thursday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast
We'll start out with some sunshine this morning, followed by increasing clouds. A cold front will stall over the area today and then lift as a warm front later today and Thursday. We'll have a decent temperature spread today from north to south. Expect the 50s and 60s to the north and into the 70s south.
Another big warmup for Thursday. The record high in Norfolk is 79 degrees set in 1975. Right now, we're forecasting a high of 82 degrees.
Temperatures will start trending cooler on Friday with highs in the mid 60s. Then, a big drop in temperatures on Saturday. Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s.
Rain chances will increase heading into the weekend. Expect a soggy and cold Saturday. A few showers will linger into Sunday, but temperatures will be milder in the low 60s. We'll continue with the 60s on Monday and Tuesday.
Meteorologist April Loveland
For weather updates on Facebook: HERE
Follow me on Twitter: HERE
Follow me on Instagram HERE
Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar