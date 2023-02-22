First Warning Forecast: Big temp range today, record heat Thursday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

WTKR News 3 Only 26 days away from the 'official' start of Spring.

We'll start out with some sunshine this morning, followed by increasing clouds. A cold front will stall over the area today and then lift as a warm front later today and Thursday. We'll have a decent temperature spread today from north to south. Expect the 50s and 60s to the north and into the 70s south.

WTKR News 3 We'll have a pretty big range in temperatures today.

Another big warmup for Thursday. The record high in Norfolk is 79 degrees set in 1975. Right now, we're forecasting a high of 82 degrees.

WTKR News 3 We could potentially break Norfolk's record high on Thursday.

Temperatures will start trending cooler on Friday with highs in the mid 60s. Then, a big drop in temperatures on Saturday. Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s.

WTKR News 3 Big warmup on Thursday, followed by a big cool down on Saturday.

Rain chances will increase heading into the weekend. Expect a soggy and cold Saturday. A few showers will linger into Sunday, but temperatures will be milder in the low 60s. We'll continue with the 60s on Monday and Tuesday.

WTKR News 3 Rain chances going up heading into the weekend.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

