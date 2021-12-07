First Warning Forecast: Big temperature drop today, cold rain on tap Wednesday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

What a difference a day makes! Many areas warmed to the low 70s on Monday, but we will struggle to get out of the 40s today. Breezy conditions this morning with winds out of the north at 10-15, with gusts up to 25 mph. Winds will ease as the day progresses. Cold air will continue to pour in this morning, so many areas have already reached their high temperature today. Temperatures will cool to the upper 30s and low 40s this morning, with highs in the mid and upper 40s. An area of low pressure will approach from the Gulf of Mexico. Skies will be partly cloudy with more clouds building in ahead of the next system.

Showers will move in overnight. Wednesday will be the wettest day of the week. Expect rain at times with highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Looking dry and cool on Thursday. Skies will be partly cloudy.

A nice warm up on tap to end the week. Highs will warm to the low 60s. A warm front will lift over the area, so we could see a few showers, otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy.

Drier conditions to kick off the work week with highs in the upper 50s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

