First Warning Forecast: Black ice tonight, warmer Sunday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! We woke up to a winter wonderland this morning! Our official snow totals ranged from 1" in James City County to 8.5" in Virginia Beach. The bulls-eye fell where predicted across Camden, Pasquotank, Virginia Beach, and Currituck.

This afternoon, the clouds quickly cleared and we had a lot of sunshine that bumped temperatures just above freezing. This helped melt a good amount of snow. However, it will cause problems tonight.

Temperatures drop to around 20° tonight, refreezing anything that melted and is still wet. Assume anything that looks wet is ice when traveling tonight and tomorrow morning. Still stay off the roads as much as possible and take it slow if you have to be out.

Sunday eventually warms into the low to mid 40s and we'll have a good period of sunshine midday. That will help melt a lot more snow and ice off the ground. During this melting, also watch out for falling icicles! Sunday night, we will likely be in for another refreezing event with lows in the upper 20s. Again, watch for patchy black ice during your Monday morning commute.

Clouds and sunshine with highs in the low 40s continues for Monday. Tuesday gets warmer in the upper 40s ahead of another cold front. We could see some isolated to scattered showers later in the day. The cold front Tuesday night knocks high temperatures back down to the mid 30s for the middle of the week, Wednesday and Thursday.

A system this weekend warms temperatures into the low 40s Friday, then the associated cold front will bring dropping temperatures Saturday. Rain could turn into accumulating snow throughout the day Saturday. Something we will be monitoring closely over the next several days.