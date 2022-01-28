First Warning Forecast: Blowing snow, tidal flooding, and frigid temperatures

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

*** Blizzard Warning 7 PM Friday - 7 PM Saturday for the Eastern Shore (Accomack, Northampton)

*** Winter Storm Warning 10 PM Friday - 4 PM Saturday for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Hampton, Poquoson, York, Gloucester, Mathews, Currituck

*** Winter Weather Advisory 7 PM Friday - 4 PM Saturday for inland locations and the Outer Banks

Good Friday evening! Our second winter storm in a week is approaching. The cold front to our northwest will merge with the strengthening low pressure system to our southeast right over Hampton Roads early tonight. Winds will pick up and bring the threat of tidal flooding as well as power outages. Behind the system, we'll have Arctic air.

Some rain showers are beginning now that will transition over to snow from the northwest to the southeast 9 PM - 12 AM. Snow looks to move out 7 AM - 10 AM Saturday with it lingering over the Eastern Shore until Noon.

Snow totals will be 1-5" for most with the higher totals being along the coast in the Peninsulas and Southside, lower totals inland and across the Outer Banks. The Eastern Shore is the bulls-eye for this event, seeing 6-8".

Winds will gust up to 50 MPH along the Eastern Shore, 45 MPH along the coast, and 35 MPH inland. This means we'll see blowing heavy snow overnight, even rare blizzard conditions on the Eastern Shore and possible power outages. These strong winds will bring us minor tidal flooding with 1-2' inundation Saturday morning around 6 AM. Also expect to see 7-10' breaking waves in the Atlantic.

Winds start to calm down late Saturday night, but Arctic air filters in. Overnight lows in the mid-teens feeling like the single digits. These are dangerous wind chill values. Stay indoors and protect your pets, plants, and pipes.

Following this event, we'll gradually warm up and see a good amount of sunshine Sunday into the workweek. High temperatures Sunday in the upper 30s, mid 40s Monday, upper 40s Tuesday, and mid to upper 50s Wednesday. Our temperatures top out in the mid 60s Thursday. We'll have a cold front move through late Thursday, bringing scattered rain showers later Thursday into Friday morning. High temperatures will be cooler, but seasonable next Friday in the low 50s behind this front.