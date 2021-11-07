First Warning Forecast: Blustery conditions along with tidal flooding and ocean overwash

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

The coastal low continues to move along the coast to the northeast. Most of the rain has stayed to the south of the area, but a few showers will be possible, especially along the OBX and coast today. Otherwise, drier air is moving in and we should even see some breaks in the clouds. Gusty winds and tidal and coastal flooding will still be an issue today. Coastal flood warnings and advisories are in effect through this afternoon along with wind advisories for the coast.

Sunshine will break out on Monday with highs in the low 60s. Winds will be out of the north at 15-20 mph, with higher gusts.

The wind will subside on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s under lots of sunshine.

Partly cloudy and milder on both Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Scattered showers will be possible to end the work week with highs in the low 70s.

