First Warning Forecast: Blustery, then a nice warm up

Today will be blustery with highs only in the mid 40s. Most of the day will have wind chills in the 30s.

Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tidal flooding will be possible at times of high tide.

The persistent, gusty northeasterly winds will continue on Wednesday. Temperatures will once again only warm to the mid 40s.

Back to normal February temperatures on Thursday. Highs will warm to the low 50s and winds will back off.

A big warm up on Friday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. We'll see more clouds than sunshine.

A few spotty showers will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday. Doesn't look like a washout by any means. Temperatures will soar to the mid 60s on Saturday and low 60s on Sunday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

