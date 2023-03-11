First Warning Forecast: Blustery today, rain on Sunday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Today, will be the pick of the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today.

WTKR News 3 A bit on the chilly side with the wind today, so grab the heavier coat and that hot coffee!

It will be on the windy side. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph possible. This will add a little chill to the air.

WTKR News 3 Winds will be out of the NW at 15-25 mph, gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Wallops Flight Facility will be launching a rocket this evening. The launch window is from 6pm-8pm. Keep an eye to the sky!

WTKR News 3 Wallops Island Flight Facility will launch a rocket Saturday evening.

Don't forget! Daylight Saving time begins Sunday, at 2 AM.

WTKR News 3

Rain chances will remain low today, but go up on Sunday.

WTKR News 3 Rain chances this weekend into Monday. Drier stretch the rest of the week.

Rain will spread across the area by Sunday afternoon and last through Monday morning. After that, the rest of the week is looking dry.

WTKR News 3 Rain will move in by Sunday afternoon and last through Monday morning.

Temperatures will however, trend below normal for this time of year. Highs will warm to the low 50s today, while many will struggle to get out of the 40s on Sunday. Expect the low to mid 50s through mid week. We'll finally see some milder weather by Thursday and Friday. Expect highs near 60 on Thursday with highs soaring to near 70 on Friday.

WTKR News 3 Temperatures will trend below normal through midweek.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

