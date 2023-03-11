First Warning Forecast: Blustery today, rain on Sunday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast
Today, will be the pick of the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today.
It will be on the windy side. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph possible. This will add a little chill to the air.
Wallops Flight Facility will be launching a rocket this evening. The launch window is from 6pm-8pm. Keep an eye to the sky!
Don't forget! Daylight Saving time begins Sunday, at 2 AM.
Rain chances will remain low today, but go up on Sunday.
Rain will spread across the area by Sunday afternoon and last through Monday morning. After that, the rest of the week is looking dry.
Temperatures will however, trend below normal for this time of year. Highs will warm to the low 50s today, while many will struggle to get out of the 40s on Sunday. Expect the low to mid 50s through mid week. We'll finally see some milder weather by Thursday and Friday. Expect highs near 60 on Thursday with highs soaring to near 70 on Friday.
