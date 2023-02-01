First Warning Forecast: Bracing for more rain and colder air

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Tuesday evening! It’s been a gloomy day with patchy fog all day and now scattered rain showers. We have a couple more dreary days before the sunshine and a harsh chill arrives.

Tonight, patchy fog will continue to reduce some visibility. Rain showers will also continue, becoming more widespread after Midnight into early Wednesday morning. As temperatures drop into the mid 30s, our northern communities of the Eastern Shore and Middle Peninsula may see the rain switching over to snow flurries briefly before the precipitation ends. This changeover could happen around 6 AM. Nothing will accumulate, so no impacts to travel. It’ll be one of those events that if you don’t see the flurries falling, you won’t even know they were there.

We will all dry out by Wednesday afternoon. North winds get breezy around 15-25 MPH. It will be a chilly day with highs in the low 40s feeling like the low to mid 30s. Closer to sunset, we may see some breaks in the clouds briefly.

More cloud cover and rain with cool temperatures in store for Thursday/Groundhog Day. Highs in the mid 40s. Scattered showers are possible all day, but most likely Thursday afternoon into the night. A few lingering showers are possible Friday morning.

Later in the day Friday, we finally dry out and clouds clear out. Highs still only reach the mid 40s. Friday night gets extremely cold. Lows in the low 20s for most, inland could see temperatures drop down into the teens. Bundle up in many layers for your Friday night plans and keep those layers on hand for Saturday!

Despite a sunny day, Saturday will be frigid. Highs only reach the mid 30s Saturday afternoon. It’s only one day of freezing cold though! On Sunday, temperatures soar into the mid 50s. However, there will be a lot of cloud cover and potentially a few showers late in the day/night Sunday.

We continue on a warming trend for at least the first half of next week. Highs near 60° next Tuesday. Next week will also start dry with plenty of sunshine.