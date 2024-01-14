First Warning Forecast: Breezy again Sunday; Some snow possible next week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! The second half of the weekend looks good. We’ll have our coldest air of the season and the potential for our first flakes of the season next week.

Winds remain breezy tonight and throughout Sunday. Westerly winds of 10-20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH. There will be lots of sunshine Sunday and mild temperatures. Waking up in the mid 30s, warming to the mid 50s by the afternoon.

MLK Day will be cold and cloudy. Highs in the low 40s. Early in the morning, flurries are possible. By the afternoon, snow and rain could fall. This mix could continue at times throughout Tuesday too with snow flurries potentially lingering into early Wednesday morning. There is a lot of uncertainty still with the timing of this system and precipitation type.

As for any accumulation, right now, we’re looking at the peninsulas seeing *at most* half of an inch of snow. Elsewhere may see a little snow stick to the grass. So make sure you watch the snow as it falls from the sky, otherwise, you just might miss it!

Temperatures throughout this event will be in the mid 30s Monday night, mid 40s Tuesday afternoon down to the mid 20s Tuesday night, rising to the mid to upper 30s Wednesday afternoon and falling back down to the mid 20s Wednesday night.

The nights we have temperatures in the mid 20s, it will also be windy, so our wind chill values will be in the teens.

Full sunshine returns Thursday and temperatures rise to the mid 40s. We stay in the mid 40s Friday, but could see isolated to scattered rain showers from a passing, weakening low pressure system.

Following that system, high pressure moving in from the northwest Saturday dries us out. Temperatures drop down to highs in the upper 30s and winds pick up again.

