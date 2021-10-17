First Warning Forecast: Breezy and cool start to the week; warming trend begins

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! It finally felt like Fall across Hampton Roads today! We woke up to temperatures around 50° and only warmed up to the mid 60s. Tonight will be even cooler. Lows in the upper 40s for most, mid 40s inland. We stay with a mostly clear sky in the overnight hours. Great bonfire and stargazing weather. Unfortunately, this cool down won't last too long, but if you're a fan of cooler weather, it will be back soon!

The workweek starts off dry with tons of sunshine as a high pressure system works its way over to the East Coast. Ahead of it, we stay cool with highs around 70° Monday and lows in the low 50s. We also stay breezy. 10-20 MPH northwest winds gusting up to 30 MPH continue tomorrow. As the high moves over us, we'll gradually get warmer and less windy. Eventually high temperatures reach the upper 70s by Thursday. Early Friday, a cold front will travel through Hampton Roads. That may bring us a couple showers Friday, but it will mainly bring us cooler air again. Highs return to the mid 60s next weekend.