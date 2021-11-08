First Warning Forecast: Breezy and sunny, wind subsides tonight

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Nice to finally see some sunshine today! Temperatures will warm into the 60s. We have gotten past the worst of the tidal flooding this afternoon. Some minor tidal flooding will be possible on Tuesday for the OBX. High tide is at 11 AM. Still on the breezy side, but winds will subside this evening and overnight. Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures in the mid and upper 40s.

Light winds on Tuesday with highs near 70 under lots of sunshine.

Sunshine will continue into Wednesday with a high temperature of 70 once again.

More clouds will build in on Veterans day. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s.

A cold front will bring rain to end the work week. It will be the warmest day with highs in the low 70s. Some areas will be almost 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Showers will be possible Saturday morning. Temperatures will fall to the mid 60s.

The cool down continues to kick off the work week. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Meteorologist April Loveland

