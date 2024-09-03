First Warning Forecast: Brief fall feel before humidity and showers roll back in

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

We're kicking off the week with some serious fall vibes! Tuesday is looking gorgeous with highs in the mid 70s—perfect for any outdoor activities or maybe grabbing one of those pumpkin spice lattes.

We'll see more clouds than sunshine on Wednesday. It's a bit warmer with highs in the upper 70s, so keep those sunglasses handy just in case the sun decides to make an appearance!

As we slide into Thursday, we've got a chance of a few storms. Temps will hover around 80°F, so it might be a good idea to keep an umbrella close by.

Friday brings a chance of scattered storms and a 50% chance of rain. Right now, it's looking like the wettest day of the week.

The weekend's a bit of a mixed bag. Saturday keeps the showers coming with a 30% chance of rain, with highs near 80. Sunday, however, gives us a bit of a break with partly cloudy skies and a cooler 76°F—perfect for those outdoor plans you've been holding off on.

Finally, we ease into Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s.

Tropical Update:

