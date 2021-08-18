First Warning Forecast: Briefly drying out before storms end the workweek, tracking Henri

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Wednesday evening! We have an unsettled and at times active end to the week in store.

The center of Fred’s remnants is now entering into western Pennsylvania, but we caught the trailing end of Fred’s outer bands this afternoon. We had a few strong storms that moved through. As we're heading into tonight, those bands are clearing out and we'll be dry tonight throughout most of Thursday.

Fred is leaving behind a trough (an elongated area of low pressure) over us that will last into the weekend. So, Thursday night continuing throughout Friday, expect scattered thunderstorms with heavy downpours at times.

Tropical Storm Henri that’s currently in the Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda is expected to become a hurricane as it turns back north. While Henri is going to stay well offshore, it will cause a rougher surf along the coast Friday through Sunday with the highest rip currents being Saturday. As it’s directly to our east Saturday, we could see isolated storms from Henri’s far outer bands.

After Henri moves farther north again, high pressure will begin to build over the Appalachian Mountains through the first half of next week. That should keep us drier, but a few stray to isolated showers are still possible from Sunday on.

High temperatures the rest of this week, this weekend, and into next week will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows dropping to the mid 70s.

