First Warning Forecast: Briefly returning to the 80s as the workweek begins

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday! We had another fantastic day. High temperatures reached the mid 70s and there was lots of sunshine with no humidity. If you thought this weekend was a bit cool and are already missing the warm summer temperatures, don't worry, warmer weather will briefly return for the start of this workweek.

Still cool tonight with lows dropping into the upper 40s inland, mid 50s near the coast, and low 60s across the Eastern Shore and Outer Banks.

The warming trend begins Monday. Highs tomorrow in the low 80s. Still lots of sunshine to enjoy. Tuesday will be the warmest day this week. Highs reach into the mid to upper 80s and we'll notice a slight increase in humidity. Clouds gradually increase ahead of an approaching cold front and later in the day we could see a few showers. Our better chance for rain will be as a round of scattered showers and storms develops around the front and moves through our Virginia cities/counties Tuesday evening into the night.

Right now, the timing looks to be 8 PM Tuesday until about 2 AM Wednesday. Early Wednesday morning, a stray shower may still be around. Following the front, a Canadian high pressure system will sink south into the Mid-Atlantic. That will help usher in cooler, drier air. Highs in the upper 70s Wednesday dropping to the mid 70s Thursday and low 70s Friday.

As we get into this weekend, models are a little variable on what could happen, so right now the confidence is low in our weekend forecast. Some models show us getting cloudy, windy and rainy while others keep us sunny and dry. We'll have to wait another couple days to get a better idea of what your weekend is shaping up to be, but for now, here's what it looks like: Windier Friday and Saturday with a few stray showers. Isolated to widely scattered rain/storm chances Sunday with much higher humidity. High temperatures in the mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

This weekend, we can also expect a rougher surf with a greater rip current risk as Hurricane Sam heads toward Bermuda.