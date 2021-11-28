First Warning Forecast: Briefly warmer Sunday, cool start to the workweek

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! Today was a chilly one. Many of us had highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Tonight is going to be another cold one. Lows in the low to mid 30s. We'll actually hit our lows a little earlier than usual, around Midnight. That's because a warm front will move across northern Virginia tonight. That front will bring us a southerly wind flow and begin to warm temperatures up. It'll also bring some passing clouds and possibly a stray shower across the Peninsulas or Eastern Shore. Although, our air is dry enough that any precipitation that does fall will likely evaporate before it reaches the ground, keeping everyone dry.

Tomorrow, temperatures will briefly return to where they should be for the end of November. We wake up to temperatures near 40°, climbing into the low 60s Sunday afternoon. Sunday stays mostly dry with passing clouds. The cold front from this system is set to pass through Sunday night. Still hardly any moisture associated with that front, so we should remain dry as it passes through. This front will drop temperatures back down to the upper 40s for highs Monday. Freezing temperatures Monday night.

We start on a warming trend Tuesday and stay on it for a good portion of next week. Highs Tuesday in the mid 50s, eventually reaching highs in the mid 60s Thursday into Friday. Next weekend, a cold front slowly approaches Hampton Roads. Depending on when it passes through and how strong it is will determine if we'll see another cool down behind it. Right now, it looks like next Saturday will still be pleasant in the low 60s. All of next week remains mostly dry with plenty of sunshine daily.