First Warning Forecast: Brighter skies heading into the weekend

Skies will be much brighter today. Highs will warm to near 80 degrees this afternoon. Isolated showers will be possible, but most locations will remain dry. Dry and clear conditions continue into the overnight with lows in the middle 60s.

Saturday will be pretty similar with partly cloudy skies and highs near 80 degrees. Rain chances will remain fairly low. Sunday is the first day of fall. Rain chances will be a bit

higher on Sunday than on Saturday with highs Sunday afternoon in the middle 70s.

Next week rain chances will trend on the lower end of things with highs to start the week in the middle 70s. We’ll see a warming trend as highs eventually climb back into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tropical Update

As of 9/20/24 at 6 am

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. Central Subtropical Atlantic (Remnants of Gordon):

An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located over the central tropical Atlantic is associated with the remnants of Gordon. Environmental conditions appear only slightly conducive for additional development while the system moves slowly northward over the central subtropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...30 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...30 percent.

2. Central and Western Subtropical Atlantic:

Shower and thunderstorm activity has increased tonight with a well-defined area of low pressure located a few hundred miles to the northwest of the remnants of Gordon. Environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive as it meanders over the open waters of the central or western Subtropical Atlantic though early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...30 percent.

3. Northwestern Caribbean Sea and Southeastern Gulf of Mexico:

A broad area of low pressure could form late this weekend or early next week over the western and northwestern Caribbean Sea. Thereafter, gradual development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression could form as the system moves slowly to the

north or northwest over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico through the middle part of next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...40 percent.

