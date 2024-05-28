First Warning Forecast: Calmer, drier and pleasant weather on the way

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Much calmer weather for the rest of the night. Temperatures will cool to around 70 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 80s. A stray shower or storm is possible along the Outer Banks. The humidity will start to fall.

Less humid on Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.

The comfortable conditions will continue Thursday and Friday. If you have anything to do outside, the weather will be perfect! Humidity will be really low and temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Friday, we'll only warm to the low 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny.

The weekend is looking pretty nice. Skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. Sunday will turn partly cloudy with highs near 80.

