First Warning Forecast: Changes blowing in this weekend

Good Thursday evening! Today has been another nice day. A system will bring us cooler temperatures and a rain/snow chance for the weekend.

A warm front this evening brings us warmer temperatures tonight. Lows in the mid 40s. However, a cold front trailing soon after keeps Friday on the cooler side. Highs in the low 50s.

Friday will be dry with building clouds. After Midnight is when scattered rain showers start moving in around a low pressure system riding up the coast. Eventually, those scattered rain showers could turn to snow early Saturday morning for our northern communities of the Eastern Shore and Middle Peninsula. No accumulation is expected. Precipitation clears out later Saturday morning.

This weekend will be chilly. Highs in the mid 40s Saturday and upper 40s Sunday. Sunday will be a dry day.

We see a pattern flip next week. Temperatures gradually rise from the low 50s Monday to low 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

The first half of the week will be dry with sun and clouds. Later Thursday, a few afternoon and evening showers look possible.

