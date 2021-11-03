First Warning Forecast: Chilly and dry today, showers on Thursday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

More sunshine will break out today as high pressure builds in. It will be much cooler though with highs only warming to the mid 50s. That's about 10 degrees below-normal for this time of year. Clouds will start to build in overnight and temperatures will drop to the mid 40s.

An area of low pressure will track to our south on Thursday. This will bring the chance for a few showers, especially across northeast North Carolina and Southside Virginia. It will be another chilly day with highs in the mid 50s.

Drier conditions heading into Friday as high pressure builds in. Keeping a slight chance for a spotty shower, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s. It will be a bit on the windy side.

A little uncertain heading into the weekend. Keeping an eye on an area of low pressure that could bring more rain to the area. Showers and wind will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday. Tidal and coastal flooding could also become an issue due to the persistent northeasterly winds. High temperatures will warm to near 60 degrees.

Drier and milder to kick off the work week. Expect highs in the mid low and mid 60s on Monday and mid and upper 60s on Tuesday.

Tropical Update:

Wanda is moving toward the north-northeast near 10 mph and this motion should continue through early Thursday. A brief slowdown and sharp turn to the southeast is forecast by Thursday night with an acceleration southward on Friday. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

