First Warning Forecast: Chilly breeze today, Frost Advisory for some tonight

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

*** Frost Advisory from 2 AM to 9 AM Wednesday for Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Franklin, Southampton, Surry Sussex, Williamsburg, James City, Perquimans, Chowan, Gates, Hertford, Bertie, Northampton (NC). Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

WTKR News 3

Mostly sunny today. It will be breezy with winds out of the northwest at 15-20, with higher gusts. Temperatures will warm right around 60 degrees. Temperatures will turn cold tonight. Expect many inland areas to fall into the 30s! There is a Frost Advisory in effect for a big chunk of the area.

Lots of sunshine again on Wednesday with highs in the low 60s.

Temperatures will finally start trending warmer on Thursday. Expect skies to be partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Even warmer on Friday with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

The warming trend will continue into Saturday with highs in the upper 70s and then into the low 80s on Sunday.

WTKR News 3

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar