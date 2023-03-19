First Warning Forecast: Chilly, but sunny today, Freeze Warning Monday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

FREEZE WARNING in effect Monday morning.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 to 28 degrees expected for interior areas of southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. Low temperatures of 30 to 32 degrees are expected near the immediate coast and in urban areas of Hampton Roads.

* IMPACTS: Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing

WTKR News 3 Freeze Warning in effect from midnight tonight through 9 AM Monday morning.

Today, will feature plenty of sunshine, but it will be deceiving! Highs will warm to the mid and upper 40s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

Spring arrives on Monday, but it will be anything but spring-like. Temperatures will once again struggle to get out of the 40s. Expect skies to be mostly sunny.

Temperatures will trend warmer for the rest of the week and conditions will remain dry. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 50s. More clouds will build in on Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s.

WTKR News 3 Temperatures will gradually warm every day this week.

The two warmest days will be on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, temperatures will soar to the low 70s and to the mid 70s by Friday.

WTKR News 3 Could we see highs all the way up to 80° on Friday?

Rain chances will remain low through the work week. We could see a stray shower on Wednesday, but the next best chance will come on Saturday.

WTKR News 3 Rain chances will remain low through the work week.

