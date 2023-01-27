First Warning Forecast: Chilly end to the workweek, warming up for the weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday evening! We had a lot more sunshine today and cooler temperatures behind the cold front last night. Temperatures continue to cool Friday. This sunny stretch will last into the weekend. Enjoy it before a wet pattern sets up!

Tonight, under a mostly clear sky, temperatures drop down to the low 30s. Our inland communities may even wake up to temperatures in the upper 20s. Bundle up at the bus stop! Despite having lots of sunshine all day, temperatures only warm into the upper 40s Friday.

This weekend will be great for any plans! Lots of sunshine and warmer air. High temperatures in the upper 50s both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will be a couple degrees warmer than Saturday though. We should stay dry much of the weekend until Sunday night.

Sunday night kicks off our very unsettled weather pattern for the workweek. With several different fronts and disturbances passing through, expect a lot of cloud cover and rounds of rain all week. Umbrellas will certainly be getting a good workout!

Our first round of rain looks to begin around 10 PM Sunday and continue throughout Monday morning. Then we catch a dry break until Tuesday afternoon. More rounds of scattered showers Wednesday and Thursday. The exact timing of these rounds of rain will likely change over the next few days depending on when the fronts and disturbances reach us.

Throughout this unsettled pattern, temperatures will remain mild in the mid 50s for highs the first half of the week. On Thursday, Groundhog Day, highs get knocked down to the mid 40s.