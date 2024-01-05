First Warning Forecast: Chilly end to the workweek, wet start to the weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday evening! We have a 50/50 weekend in store with both rain and sunshine.

Clouds continue clearing out tonight. Temperatures drop into the upper 20s, so bundle up Friday morning! You’ll need to keep warm all of Friday as high temperatures only reach the mid 40s. At least there will be a good amount of sunshine and less wind around.

Saturday is when scattered rain returns. Earlier in the morning, scattered rain moves in and becomes widespread by the afternoon, clearing out in the early evening hours. In total, about 0.5-0.75” of rain is expected to fall. Gusty southeasterly winds help temperatures reach the mid 50s Saturday afternoon.

wtkr

Clouds clear out by Sunday, so if you have outdoor plans this weekend, Sunday is your day. Temperatures will be a couple degrees cooler than Saturday, but still in the low to mid 50s.

The work week starts off a little chilly. Highs on Monday in the upper 40s. Clouds increase later in the day ahead of our next system.

wtkr

This system is the big rainmaker. Scattered to widespread rain with heavy downpours throughout Tuesday. Around 1.5-2” of rain is currently forecast to fall. That will likely bring up a flooding concern. It will also be quite windy and warm. Highs in the low 60s.

wtkr

Following that system, the rest of the week looks drier with some sunshine. Temperatures will cool down to the low to mid 50s.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM