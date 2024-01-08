First Warning Forecast: Chilly Monday, severe threat Tuesday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday evening! Temperatures are cooling down for the start of the week, but sunshine briefly returns before a strong system heads our way Tuesday bringing the potential for severe storms.

Clouds clear tonight, allowing temperatures to drop into the mid 30s. We stay with a mostly clear sky throughout Monday, but it will be a chilly day. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeasterly winds pick up Tuesday to 15-30 MPH with 50+ MPH gusts, allowing temperatures to soar into the low 60s. Scattered showers start to move in late Tuesday morning and last all day. A line of storms with heavy downpours and really strong winds moves through after 7 PM and continues until around 1 AM. That is when our severe threat is.

Southside, parts of inland VA, and NE NC are already under a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms. Dare county including the Outer Banks is under a level 2 of 5 risk for severe storms. Damaging winds and flooding rainfall are the primary threats. A few spin-up tornadoes also can’t be ruled out.

We already have a Coastal Flood Watch in effect for the Albemarle Sound and Outer Banks from 1 PM Tuesday until 7 AM Wednesday. Around 2” of rainfall is expected, likely causing 1-2 feet of inundation and coastal flooding.

There’s also a High Wind Watch in effect for the Eastern Shore, Currituck, Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Hampton, and Poquoson from 1 PM Tuesday until 1 AM Wednesday. Sustained 30-40 MPH southeasterly winds could gust up to 60 MPH. This could knock down tree limbs and create power outages. Secure any loose outdoor items and stay weather aware Tuesday evening/night!

Rain pushes out earlier Wednesday morning and clouds start to clear out. Wednesday stays breezy as temperatures cool to the mid 50s. A dry break with lots of sunshine Thursday before another system heads this way for the weekend.

This weekend system brings us scattered rain showers Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Saturday will be windy, allowing temperatures to rise into the low 60s. Behind the system, we’ll dry out Sunday, but stay breezy and chilly. Highs drop to the upper 40s Sunday.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM