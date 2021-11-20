First Warning Forecast: Chilly Saturday with clouds increasing ahead of two cold fronts

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Friday evening! Today was chilly. We actually reached our high for today just after Midnight, then temperatures rapidly dropped before sunrise. They rebounded some this afternoon into the low 50s.

Tonight remains cold. Lows in the mid 30s under a mostly clear night sky.

Saturday will be just a couple degrees warmer than today with highs hitting the mid 50s. Cloud cover begins to increase ahead of two approaching cold fronts throughout the day Saturday. We get warmer Sunday in the mid 60s. The first of two cold fronts passes through Sunday night. We could see a few isolated showers pop up early Sunday evening, but not a lot of rain with this first front.

The second cold front Monday will bring a better line of scattered showers with it, especially throughout Monday morning. Highs Monday will be a bit cooler in the upper 50s. The real cool down hits Tuesday when highs only reach the mid 40s and lows around freezing. Unfortunately, it will feel even colder than that with gusty winds persisting Monday night through Tuesday night. You'll certainly want your winter gear out to keep warm Tuesday.

Temperatures gradually rebound the rest of the week. By Thanksgiving we'll be around 60°. It's looking like a nice holiday with plenty of sunshine and dry weather to enjoy.