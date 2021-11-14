First Warning Forecast: Chilly, sunny weather continues into the workweek

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! Today was chilly. Some woke up to temperatures in the mid 20s and only warmed up to the mid 50s. Tonight will be another chilly night, but a few degrees warmer than last night with lows dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Despite plenty of sunshine, highs in the mid 50s continues Monday and Tuesday. Monday will be a windy day with 10-20 MPH west winds gusting up to 30 MPH. Expect another frigid morning Tuesday as lows Monday night into Tuesday morning reach the low to mid 30s. It will feel even colder than that though with 10-15 MPH winds blowing overnight. There will likely be a widespread frost/freeze event along the coast and Albemarle Sound.

Warmer weather is on the way Wednesday and Thursday as highs climb to around 70°. Thursday evening, a cold front passes through. A few showers are possible later Thursday into early Friday morning, but most areas look to stay dry. The bigger impact will be cooler temperatures. Highs in the mid 50s Friday and Saturday with lows around 40°. Next Sunday should kick off a bit of a warming trend as highs reach the low 60s again.