First Warning Forecast: Chilly temperatures persist to start the week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday evening! Dry weather continues for a while along with below-normal temperatures.

Presidents’ Day is looking mostly sunny. Clouds clear out early Monday morning. Temperatures start in the mid 30s and warm up into the upper 40s by the afternoon. It will be a little breezy with northerly winds of 10-15 MPH. Tuesday is looking very similar, just with a bit more cloud cover.

We see another mostly sunny day Wednesday and temperatures begin to warm up. Highs in the low 50s. We jump to near 60° Thursday and Friday.

Late week, Thursday night into Friday morning is our next chance for scattered rain showers as a low pressure system and cold front pass through. We’ll be dry by the weekend with tons of sunshine. Cooler temperatures over the weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s.

