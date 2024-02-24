First Warning Forecast: Chilly weekend, warmer next week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Friday evening! What a soggy end to the work week it has been. We’ll be drier and much cooler for the weekend before a warm up next week brings more rain showers.

The rain has now cleared out and clouds are clearing too. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s.

A second cold front moves through Saturday. Around it, expect winds to pick up, cloud cover to increase again, isolated rain showers, and cooler temperatures. Highs in the upper 40s will feel like the lower 40s.

Sunday will be much brighter with tons of sunshine and it will be less breezy, making its 50° high feel much nicer.

Next week we really see a jump in temperatures and eventually more rain, so don’t put that umbrella or rain jacket too far in the back of the closet just yet.

High temperatures reach the mid 60s Monday and jump to Spring temperatures in the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front that could stall along the coast might bring us scattered rain showers late Wednesday through Friday and cooler temperatures to end the workweek. Highs in the low to mid 50s Thursday and Friday.

