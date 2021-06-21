First Warning Forecast: Claudette to bring tropical activity through Monday morning

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday, First Day of Summer and Father's Day! Tropical Depression Claudette is bringing us impacts a little earlier than anticipated, especially across North Carolina. We already had a couple afternoon tornado warnings in Chowan, Perquimans and Pasquotank counties. Claudette is still set to re-strengthen into a Tropical Storm once it tracks into southern North Carolina late tonight. It will then track through the Albemarle Sound and Outer Banks Monday morning. This will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms until Monday afternoon. The largest impacts will be felt across NC, but VA will get a round of scattered storms throughout Monday morning too.

Dare County is under a Tropical Storm Warning as well as a Flash Flood Watch until 12 PM Monday. Everything surrounding the Albemarle Sound is under a Level 1 severe weather risk. From Hatteras south is under a Level 2 risk. 1-3 inches of rain, 2-foot storm surge, spin-up tornadoes, and stronger rip currents are all possible. Stay weather alert the next 24 hours!

After Claudette passes through, the second half of Monday looks drier with possibly some sunshine. Still quite tropical feeling though with highs around 90°, feeling like the upper 90s. Eventually a cold front will pass through Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning. That will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms mostly midday Tuesday into Tuesday night. We are under a Level 1 severe weather risk already for Tuesday's storms.

Following the cold front, temperatures will be cooler, humidity will be lower and we'll catch a dry break with more sunshine the rest of the workweek. Next weekend, summer humidity returns with shower and storm chances.

