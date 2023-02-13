First Warning Forecast: Clearer skies and a warming trend to start the week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! It has been a gross day outside, but perfect to be inside prepping for the Super Bowl! Rain showers continue throughout tonight, then we head for a dry stretch and warming trend.

Tonight stays cool and windy. Lows in the low 40s with northerly winds 10-20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for the Eastern Shore until 7 AM Monday. 7-9 feet breaking waves could cause beach erosion. During high tide at 2 AM Monday, we will see tidal flooding, up to a foot of inundation. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect from Midnight until 5 AM Monday for Southside and the Lower Peninsula.

If you have an early morning commute Monday, you may come across exiting rain showers. All of the rain should be cleared out by 8 AM. Clouds clear out Monday morning too and a warming trend begins. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Valentine’s Day is looking quite nice! Highs in the upper 50s and dry with lots of sunshine. Clouds begin to build Tuesday evening ahead of our next slowly approaching system.

Temperatures rise to near 70° Wednesday and into the low to mid 70s Thursday. Both days stay mostly dry, but there will be a lot of cloud cover and winds will be picking up.

Rain moves in for the entire day Friday around a cold front. This front drops our temperatures for the weekend. Lows Friday night around freezing and highs on Saturday in the upper 40s. Sunday, we see a nice jump in temperatures back into the upper 50s for highs.