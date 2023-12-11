First Warning Forecast: Clearing out and cooling down for the week ahead

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! It’s been a day of storms and wind. However, our weather is looking brighter and cooler for the work week ahead.

Scattered showers and storms with gusty winds continue throughout the night. The rain will clear out around 7 AM, just in time to not cause many problems during the morning commute. Then, clouds will clear out shortly after, leaving us with plenty of sunshine throughout Monday. Temperatures will be cooler following this system. Highs in the low 50s Monday. Winds will gradually die down as the day goes on.

Tuesday stays mostly sunny with highs in the 50s. A dry cold front Wednesday evening brings us a little more cloud cover Wednesday, but we stay dry. This front will cool us down a few degrees to highs in the mid 40s Thursday.

Friday we return to the low 50s and a mostly sunny sky sticks around.

Next weekend, the high pressure system leaves us and a disturbance develops along the coast. That disturbance could bring us scattered showers throughout Sunday. Highs both days this weekend in the middle 50s.

