First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies after a few morning showers

A cold front is bringing some light showers to the area this morning. Good news though! It will not be an all day event. We will see the rain move offshore by lunch time. After that, we should see some clearing and temperatures will warm to the low 70s.

The work week will feature cooler than normal temperatures with highs in the mid 70s Monday. Monday will be the warmest day of the week.

Temperatures will then trend in the low 70s Tuesday through Thursday. Expect a blustery week with gusty winds and a nice mix of sun and clouds. Shower chances will go up by the weekend.

