First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies and a big warmup just in time for the holiday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Showers continue to move out this morning. Patchy fog has developed across the area. Clouds will decrease through the day with highs in the low 50s.

Colder air will move in tonight with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

A cold and sunny Thursday with highs in the mid 40s. This will be the coldest day of the week.

A warming trend begins on Christmas Eve with highs in the mid 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Even warmer on Christmas Day with highs in the mid 60s!

Temperatures will still be mild on Sunday for the end of December. Highs will warm to near 60.

The warm stretch will carry into Monday and Tuesday. Expect highs in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar