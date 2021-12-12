First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies and much cooler temperatures

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures will take a tumble today compared to the 70s on Saturday. Highs will only warm to the low 50s. Skies will clear as the day progresses as high pressure builds in. Tonight will be on the cold side with lows in the low 30s.

High pressure will continue to build in for the rest of the week.

Expect plenty of sunshine on Monday with highs in the mid 50s which is normal for this time of year.

Same story heading into Tuesday. Highs will warm to the upper 50s.

Turning milder on Wednesday with highs in the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.

The warmest day of the week will be Thursday. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs near 70!

More clouds will move in to end the work week with highs in the low and mid 60s.

Saturday is looking a bit uncertain. Keeping rain chances around 30 percent and temperatures on the warmer side with highs warming to 70 degrees.

Meteorologist April Loveland

