First Warning Forecast: Climbing temperatures ahead of possible storms

Good Wednesday evening! Today was pleasant with highs in the low 60s. If you enjoyed today, you’ll love the weather ahead! Temperatures continue to climb until the arrival of a cold front Friday that brings us rain and a cool down.

Ahead of this cold front, clouds increase tonight. That will keep overnight lows warmer in the upper 40s. Thursday stays cloudy, but mostly dry. Highs climb into the low 70s with the help of 10-25 MPH southerly winds.

Rain starts moving in later Thursday night and continues into Friday morning around the front. A few thunderstorms are possible, but right now we are not concerned with severe weather. Still expect gusty winds and heavy downpours at times.

High temperatures in the mid 60s Friday will be reached early in the morning, right before the front arrives. That means temperatures will be dropping throughout the day.

As we get into Friday afternoon, clouds clear out while high pressure moves in. That high will allow us to stay sunny and mild throughout the weekend. High temperatures in the low to mid 50s this weekend.

Clouds start to increase later Monday well ahead of another approaching cold front set to pass through late Wednesday. Temperatures climb again ahead of the cold front, returning to the mid 60s Monday and low 70s Tuesday. Some rain showers are possible Tuesday into Wednesday.

