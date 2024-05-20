First Warning Forecast: Climbing temperatures and rising storm chances

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast
Dense fog will be likely Tuesday morning. Be sure to give yourself some extra time to get to where you're going. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s on Tuesday.
We'll finally warm to the low 80s on Wednesday. Skies will be partly cloudy.
Thursday will be the warmest day with highs in the upper 80s. A cold front will move in that will bring us the chance for some late-day storms.
Showers and storms will be possible once again on Friday, with highs near 80.
Scattered storms will be possible over the weekend with highs falling into the upper 70s.
Meteorologist April Loveland
