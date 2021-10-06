First Warning Forecast: Clouds, rain, and humidity continue to end the week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Wednesday evening! We are continuing through our unsettled weather pattern. For the rest of the workweek, expect much of the same weather we saw today. Lots of clouds, daily rain chances, humidity, and high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Tonight, lows will be in the upper 60s and patchy fog could form.

Thursday and Friday, we need to watch for tidal flooding as northeasterly winds prevail. Nuisance flooding is expected. Rain chances through the end of the work week stay isolated to widely scattered. More scattered to widespread rain is likely this weekend.

A low pressure system that has a low 20% chance of becoming a tropical system will travel along the east coast the rest of this week and be right over our portion of the coast Saturday and Sunday. Any shift in this track will either increase or decrease our rain chances this weekend, so don’t be surprised if our weekend forecast changes a bit as the exact path of that low becomes clearer. This area of disorganized showers and storms will also keep our surf rough with 4 feet waves. While that low is passing through, high temperatures will remain in the upper 70s with lows in the mid 60s.

By next week, high pressure settles in and the low will be out of here. That means more sunshine, drier weather, and a slight bump in temperatures to the lower 80s.

